LIST | When do NW Ohio's Big 11 districts return to in-person learning?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio school districts that signed on to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for staff are required to return to some form of in-person learning by March 1.
Each district has crafted their own plan to make their return, so when you can you expect your kid to be back in the classroom?
Here's a breakdown of the plans laid out by northwest Ohio's Big 11 school districts.
ANTHONY WAYNE
- Feb. 22: K-6 return fully in-person
- Feb. 22: 7-12 continue on hybrid schedule
BEDFORD
- Feb. 1: All grade levels return fully in-person, with remote option available
BOWLING GREEN
- Feb. 23: All grades on a hybrid model
FINDLAY
- Feb. 22: All grades on four-day in-person learning model
MAUMEE
- Jan. 11: All grades fully in-person
OREGON
- Feb. 19: K-6 fully in-person
- March 15: 7-12 four day in-person learning
- April 6: All grades fully in-person
PERRYSBURG
- March 1: Elementary fully in-person
- March 1: Jr. High four-day in-person learning
- March 16: High school four-day in-person learning
- March 30: Pre-school four-day hybrid model
SPRINGFIELD
- Jan. 19: All grades on hybrid model
SYLVANIA
- March 22: Fully in-person
TOLEDO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
- Feb. 22: Pre-K - 3 on hybrid model
- Feb. 25: 4 - 8 on hybrid model
- March 1: All students on hybrid model
WASHINGTON LOCAL
- Feb. 1: All students on hybrid model