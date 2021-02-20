x
LIST | When do NW Ohio's Big 11 districts return to in-person learning?

DeWine has set a deadline for district's receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to return to some form of in-person learning by March 1.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio school districts that signed on to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for staff are required to return to some form of in-person learning by March 1.

Each district has crafted their own plan to make their return, so when you can you expect your kid to be back in the classroom?

Here's a breakdown of the plans laid out by northwest Ohio's Big 11 school districts.

ANTHONY WAYNE

  • Feb. 22: K-6 return fully in-person
  • Feb. 22: 7-12 continue on hybrid schedule

BEDFORD

  • Feb. 1: All grade levels return fully in-person, with remote option available

BOWLING GREEN

  • Feb. 23: All grades on a hybrid model

FINDLAY

  • Feb. 22: All grades on four-day in-person learning model

MAUMEE

  • Jan. 11: All grades fully in-person

OREGON

  • Feb. 19: K-6 fully in-person 
  • March 15: 7-12 four day in-person learning
  • April 6: All grades fully in-person
PERRYSBURG

  • March 1: Elementary fully in-person
  • March 1: Jr. High four-day in-person learning
  • March 16: High school four-day in-person learning
  • March 30: Pre-school four-day hybrid model

SPRINGFIELD

  • Jan. 19: All grades on hybrid model

SYLVANIA

  • March 22: Fully in-person

TOLEDO PUBLIC SCHOOLS

  • Feb. 22: Pre-K - 3 on hybrid model
  • Feb. 25: 4 - 8 on hybrid model
  • March 1: All students on hybrid model

WASHINGTON LOCAL

  • Feb. 1: All students on hybrid model
