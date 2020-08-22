Maumee Valley Country Day School begins return to in-person learning

Classes have already started for some students at Maumee Valley Country Day School. Leaders explain how they are returning to full in-person learning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders with Maumee Valley Country Day School are ready to welcome their students back into the classrooms.

Although some students started school this week, none of them will be on campus until Aug. 24.

"Because we're a pre-K to 12 school, we're actually using a staggered approach to reentry," said Head of School, Lynn Casto. "Our Early Learning center will come back first next week. While our lower school, middle school and upper school are remote. Each week, we will add another division."

She said a staggered start is a cautious approach and allows them to test their plans and protocols.

"We know that our youngest learners have a harder time being remote and we thought it was important to bring them back first. It also allows us to make sure everything that we have put into this comprehensive plan is working," Casto said.

All the classrooms are set up with six-feet social distancing, but with a 75-acre campus the Casto said they'll be taking classes outside too.

"Our junior kindergarten and some of our kindergarten students go out into the forest every day in order to learn. So, that program is in place already and will increase a bit," she said.

They are also putting up tents to have outdoor spaces for lunch and other places for classes to go.

The school is also offering a fully remote option that will live stream classes during the day.