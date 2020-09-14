Maumee City Schools: Students to begin in-person classes Oct. 1

The district will also begin providing all students with free breakfast and lunch through Dec. 31. All students will be able to participate, regardless of income.

MAUMEE, Ohio — The Maumee City School District announced on Monday that students will begin in-person learning on Oct. 1.

The decision was based on the data trends from the Toledo Lucas County Health Department which includes the local numbers of COVID-19 cases in both the community, as well as students and staff.

All students with last names A-K will attend a full day of school during normal school hours on Oct. 1.

On Oct. 2, all students with last names L-Z will attend a full day of school per normal school hours.

All students K-12 will return to attending full days of school on Oct. 5.

This plan does not include students who are attending school as Maumee Virtual Participants (MVP). Leaders with the district say that students who have enrolled as MVPs will have to stay enrolled in this choice for the remainder of the quarter/trimester as plans including class/course rosters for the time being have already been finalized.

Individual buildings will be sending additional communications to clarify details regarding building start times as well as new traffic patterns and entry points to allow for new safety protocols.

Parents are encouraged to review the flow chart that was sent in an e-mail. The flow chart will be used to determine if/when students need to go home and possibly quarantine and/or isolate.

District leaders are only aware of two staff/students who have tested positive for COVID-19 dating back to Aug. 15. A report containing updated district data will also be posted to the district's website each week.

In addition Maumee City Schools will be able to begin providing all students with free breakfast and lunch through December 31, 2020. This means that all students will be able to participate, regardless of income, including MVPs.