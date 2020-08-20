Maumee City Schools providing all day childcare for families in the district

After announcing a virtual start, Maumee City Schools is teaming up with YMCA to provide childcare. Helping students keep learning on track during an unusual time.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee City Schools will be starting the year on Sept. 8 in a completely remote format after recommendations from the health department at the beginning of August.

It was a full flip from their original plan of attending in-person, five days a week.

To help with the burden of students doing work online, the district along with the YMCA will be providing all-day childcare from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The two have been partners since the 1990s, but this year many changes have been made to help with schooling and providing care during a pandemic.

"Currently, we're inside their administration building. We've been serving kids generally before and after [school]," said VP of Childcare at YMCA, Leslie Doria. "We've been working with the [district] to figure out what the need is in the community and provide care during the virtual days of school."

The Maumee site will only be serving kids in kindergarten through fifth grade beginning Aug. 24. They have a cap of 143 students.

Doria said they currently have space in the old cafeteria.

They're adding space in the gym to accommodate for social distancing.

She said things will be geared to helping students stay on track with learning, during this unusual time.

"We will have time set aside for kids to participate in whatever kind of virtual assignments that they have. But, we're also going to try to do some programming that has some fun things for kids to do during the day," Doria said.

More information on pricing and how to sign your kids up can be found here.