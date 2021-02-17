'BG Sews' donates more than 1,500 masks to Bowling Green school staff

Bowling Green City Schools is preparing to head back to class for the first time in nearly a year.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Staff with Bowling Green City Schools are preparing to make their return to in-person learning for the first time in nearly a year.

Community members spent part of Wednesday morning at the district's administration building to drop off more than 1,500 masks.

BG Sews is made up of a group of volunteers who have spent nearly a year making masks for frontline workers and businesses in the community. Now, members have donated 1,600 masks for local school workers.

"When I put out the word that we were doing this, it was instant. People were making 50, 100, 200 masks in a crack, to get it done," BG Sews organizer Sandy Wicks said.

The masks were made in just one month, according to Wicks.

Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci said there are enough masks for every district employee, with some leftover.

"We always say Bowling Green is a unique community, a very giving and generous community and very concerned about our schools. Today is just another example," Scruci said.

Making the masks was a team effort.

There are about 50 volunteers in the group, and that doesn't include people who have donated fabric, elastic and other supplies.

The volunteers said they're glad to extend a mask to someone else.

"It's a sense of satisfaction. You did something. On the day, you wonder, 'Why in the world am I here,' because you're not contributing at all. So you finally could contribute," BG Sews volunteer Bonnie Woods said.

Scruci said the thoughtfulness has made staff feel valued and appreciated after all their hard work during this time of teaching outside the classroom.