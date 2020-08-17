Make sure your children are vaccinated before they head back to school

Even though some of your kids may not be going back to school right away, experts say it's important that they still get vaccinated.

Vaccines help develop immunity to infectious diseases by enabling the body to recognize and fight disease.

You can make sure all their vaccines are up-to-date at the Lucas County Health Department's Shots 4 Tots N Teens clinic.

Those vaccines include diphtheria, measles, mumps, rubella and polio, among others. Remember there are special shot requirements at kindergarten, seventh and twelfth grade levels.

The clinic is held five days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours extended until 7 p.m. on Aug. 17 and Sept. 14 and Sept. 21.

You'll need to bring your child's paper shot record, insurance card and a parent's ID to the clinic.

All insurance plans are accepted, and a fee of $21.25 will be charged for those without insurance. However, no child will be turned away for inability to pay.