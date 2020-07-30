Lucas Co. Board of Health president recommends schools start virtually in the fall

The board did not vote on any sort of recommendation or resolution on Thursday and most likely will not do so until their meeting next week, at the earliest.

TOLEDO, Ohio — President of the Lucas County Board of Health, Dr. Johnathon Ross, is now recommending that schools begin the year virtually and that fall sports should be delayed until the spread of the virus is under control.

The comments were made during a Lucas County Board of Health meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Many districts have already released their plans to begin classes, as the school year is set to begin for most in the next few weeks. Almost all of them incorporate some form of in-person learning.

However, Ross claimed the landscape is different than when back-to-school conversations first started.

A graphic shown at the meeting described the "situation at the time of initial planning" as:

Lower COVID-19 positives

Recommendation to have in-school classes

Testing was efficient

Lower community spread

That same graphic then described the county's current situation as:

High COVID-19 positives

Testing system with multiple issues

Level 3 (red) designated county

Community spread

However, the board did not vote on any sort of recommendation or resolution on Thursday and most likely will not do so until their meeting next week, at the earliest.

These comments come not long after a similar statement was released Thursday by the Ohio Education Associate (OEA).

OEA representatives stated that any school or campus building located in a county designated by the state's COVID-19 warning system as Level 4 (purple) or Level 3 (red) should remain closed to in-person instruction.

As of 12:30 p.m. on July 30, Lucas County was still at Level 3 (red).

OEA leaders also said that until a vaccine or cure for COVID-19 is widely available, schools in all counties, including Level 2 (orange) and Level 1 (yellow) should be permitted to open for in-person instruction only if all CDC requirements can be fully met.

Locally, the Toledo Public School Board is set to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday. A major announcement regarding the district's back-to-school plan is expected.