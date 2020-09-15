Internet issues no longer a problem for TPS in second week of remote learning

The district had some connection issues to start school, but that was from what they say was a cyber attack. Leaders say the network is keeping up with demand.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Students at Toledo Public Schools returned to the virtual classroom and are now in their second week of learning online.

The district had some connection issues to start the school year, but that was from what they say was a cyber attack. Leaders say the network is holding up to the demand.

"Even today, even with TPS and with the schools going back into session, we've been able to manage that utilization quite well," Buckeye Broadband President Geoff Shook said.

Shook says aside from the cyber attack that happened at the start of school, internet speeds have kept up with the demand.

TPS leader Jim Gault says he's seen some slow downs, but nothing that has had a large impact on education.

"You are going to see spots that you see buffering, etc., but I think that's to be expected with 22,000 kids being serviced and 2,000 educators making those connections," Gault said.

Shook says his team did a great job of anticipating more people logging on when schools and businesses closed in spring.

"We made the accommodations that we needed to and additional subscriptions, on our part, that we needed to - to ensure the fact that we could deliver the bandwidth tiers that our customer subscribed to and need to even in the even of the increased usage," Shook said.

Shook asks anyone who does have issues should call Buckeye Broadband directly to troubleshoot.