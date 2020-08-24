11 majors to be phased out at Heidelberg University

The decision comes with an updated university strategic academic plan.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Heidelberg University has finalized their latest strategic plan that includes some significant changes to what majors and minors will be offered.

For the last year, the senior leadership of Heidelberg University in Tiffin have reviewed faculty recommendations to update their Educational Programming Strategy and Strategic Academic plan.

Last week the board of trustees approved the plan, which will be sunsetting 11 majors, five minors and two graduate programs.

The new strategic plan aims for Heidelberg to transition into a Professional Liberal Arts education model.

"I will always choose to be more effective with whatever resources we have ahead of being efficient, getting the same with less input. And so at Heidelberg, we want to be a better university. A smarter, stronger, more successful university. And that's measured by students coming and choosing us," said Heidelberg President, Robert Huntington

The majors being phased out are international studies, philosophy, religion, spanish and video game production, among others.

But many of these majors will continue on as a minor to help supplement other majors.

And as part of the new strategy, none of the current faculty teaching in these majors will be let go.

"Dramatically reduce our reliance on adjunct faculty, and move our full time faculty in front of our freshmen and sophomore students. So, we'll have our best quality teachers in the classroom," said Bryan Smith, Interim Provost and V.P. of Academic Affairs