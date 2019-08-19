TOLEDO, Ohio — As many students gear up for their first day back to school today, getting back into a routine can be hard.

Doctors say the first thing to focus on is a sleep schedule.

If you haven't done so already, it is recommended that parents start sending the kids to bed 15 to 30 minutes early every day.

Doctors say it could take kids up to two weeks to change their sleep pattern.

"So if they're going to bed at midnight and you really want them in bed at 10 p.m., you have to think about how long that's going to take and start that process ahead of time," said Dr. Stephanie Walsh of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Breakfast is another important routine for kids to get back into.

Making sure your child eats each morning will help them focus throughout the day.