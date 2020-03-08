Fremont City Schools return plan will follow Ohio's COVID-19 county color system

The district will re-assess the situation on a week-by-week basis to determine their plan to have students in classrooms, learning from home, or a hybrid of the two.

FREMONT, Ohio — Students and parents in Fremont now have a clearer idea of what their upcoming school year will look like.

Fremont City Schools has two options for their students. The first is an all-online option for their students to learn entirely from home for a semester at a time.

The other option has students in class, with protocols in place for the varying color-coded countywide emergency levels issued by the state.

At "Yellow" and "Orange" levels, students are in class five days a week with different levels of social distancing. "Red" level means a hybrid classroom: two days a week in-person and two groups of students alternating between in-person and at-home. A "Purple" level calls for all-online learning.

Fremont City Schools Superintendent Jon Detwiler says when in the "Red" hybrid phase, students would either be in class on Mondays and Tuesdays, or Thursdays and Fridays, depending on their last name.

"Wednesday would be planning time for our teachers, deep cleaning for the buildings, bus drivers cleaning buses... Just kind of planning and cleaning on Wednesdays," said Detwiler.

Detwiler says about 20 percent of his students are currently signed up for the all-online curriculum, which helps in the decisions the district has made for the remaining in-person groups.

He added that he knows his staff, and parents, are prepared to change their classroom strategy on a week-by-week basis, following decisions made by the state.

"Maybe it won't be as up-and-down as what we were fearing, that once you get into one of those colors that it would be there for a while," said Detwiler. "Which would help it sort of be a little more consistent and normal for our families."