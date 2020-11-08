Free resources available for families with students with special needs

The Ability Center is offering a webinar on ways to navigate between in-person school and virtual learning this Thursday at 10 a.m.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — This Thursday, Aug. 13, the Ability Center is offering a free webinar on tactics to navigate between in-person school and virtual learning.

Representatives from school support staff will give advice for the upcoming school year. The webinar will be at 10 a.m.

Experts will provide feedback on therapy skills that can be practiced at home.

You can sign up for the webinar here. The webinar will be recorded.

You must sign up to receive the recording. ASL and CART services are available. Contact Lisa Justice if specific accommodations are needed.

The webinar will also be live via FacebookAvailable.