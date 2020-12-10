Findlay City Schools modifies hybrid plan, moves to 4-day per week schedule

Students will report to school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, allowing for intervention services and rigorous cleaning on Wednesdays.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Leaders with Findlay City Schools announced Monday that the district will be moving to a modified hybrid model, implementing a four-day per week schedule.

Students will report to school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wednesdays will be a remote learning day for students.

School leaders said that closing on Wednesdays will allow for critical intervention services for immune-compromised students, and students who need additional support.

The plan also provides time for rigorous cleaning of school buildings.

The district will roll out a staggered schedule as follows:

Kindergarten-5th grade start date: October 26, 2020

6th-12th grades-start date: November 2, 2020

As the school year progresses, leaders said the plan may fluctuate based on county indicators and color designations on the state's Public Health Advisory map. They said they will continue to review and update their plan to best meet the health and educational needs of our students.

The district will continue to implement a variety of health and safety measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses, according to a release. These include mandatory face coverings, social distancing, frequent hand-washing and the regular cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces and common spaces.

