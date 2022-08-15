x
Findlay City Schools to install active shooter response system

The FCS Board of Education unanimously voted to install SafeDefend Active Shooters Response System in the district.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools will be installing the SafeDefend Active Shooters Response System, after a unanimous vote from the district's board of education.

A press release on Monday did not give a specific date the system would be installed in Findlay Schools.

"Each classroom and large common spaces throughout the district will be equipped with a safety box in classrooms and activation modules for hallways," the release said.

The system provides instant notification in cases of an active shooter or life-threatening crisis, the press release said.

"Once a staff member activates the device, an instant notification is sent to dispatch along with a text message, email, and voice alert over the PA that is sent to all law enforcement officers, firefighters, and staff within that building, and administration across the district. The system identifies the exact location of the crisis down to the school and specific room where the system was activated."

FCS Board of Education President Matt Cooper said the district will be the first in Ohio to install SafeDefend, and the collaboration between FCS and the Findlay police and fire departments "while installing SafeDefend will significantly increase our response capabilities while decreasing response times for a life-threatening crisis."

"The safety and security of our staff and students is Findlay City Schools [sic] highest priority," Cooper said in the release. "We know safety and security requires a layered approach and we will continue to be proactive in evaluating new and additional ways to increase the safety and security of staff and students."

