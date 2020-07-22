Findlay City Schools plan still not set for fall semester

The district intended to begin with students in class five days a week. But with rising cases, that plan is likely to change.

FINDLAY, Ohio — One of the larger school districts in northwest Ohio is working this week to finalize its plan for the upcoming school year.

Findlay City Schools incoming Superintendent Troy Roth says he understands parents' frustrations that a final plan has not been announced yet for the school district.

But with the data from the state of Ohio, and locally in Hancock County shifting for the worse, he says everyone needs to remain patient as the fluid situation demands flexibility.

"Everybody wants kids in school. Our teachers want to be back, our students want to be back, our parents want to be back in school. But we have to be able to do it in the safest manner for not only our students but for our staff," Roth said.

Roth says he meets twice a week with the county health commissioner and all of the other Hancock County superintendents to make sure the decisions being made are uniform across the county.

Yesterday, the school board posted a video to its YouTube page outlying the plans for cleaning and transportation if students do attend classes in person.

The district expects to have its decision on what program its optional online curriculum will be by the end of the week.

According to a survey held last month, 66% of FCS parents want their children in the classroom five days a week, but Roth says that is becoming a more and more difficult goal to accomplish

"So, that is the route that we took off on and we are trying to get back to traditionally. As things have changed and progressed, I am not sure that is going to be possible," Roth said.

Currently, Findlay City Schools is scheduled to begin their school year on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

But the school board is set to make a decision soon on if they will approve the start date to be pushed back to Sept. 8.