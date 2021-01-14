x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Back To School

Findlay City Schools to return in-person, 4 days per week starting Jan. 25

All grade levels will return in-person, except for Trojan Academy students, who will continue learning remotely, and preschool students, who will remain hybrid.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Leaders Findlay City Schools announced Thursday that all grade levels within the district will return to the classroom four days per week beginning Monday, Jan. 25.

Students will attend class in person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of each week. Wednesdays will be a remote learning day for all grade levels.

Trojan Academy students, however, will remain in the remote learning model and preschool students will continue on a hybrid schedule.

Parents with questions are asked to reach out to their building's principal. 

Credit: Findlay City Schools

Related Articles