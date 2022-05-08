Findlay City Schools celebrate upcoming school year with back-to-school bash

The event offered food, fun, and games, and a chance for students and their caregivers to connect with the faculty and staff they'll interact with all year.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The start of the school year is right around the corner, and Findlay City Schools is working to make sure every new and returning student feels welcome.

Families and Findlay City Schools staff braved the heat and threat of rain Friday to celebrate the end of summer and the start of a new school year.

The Community Bash was a way to showcase all of the things students can get involved in, and more importantly, introduced the students and their caretakers to the faces they will be interacting with all year.

"That is one goal. We want to be visible, we want to be very approachable, we want to be transparent with our community. To make certain that if you have a question you know who to go to, and there's no barriers to bring us all together as a community," interim superintendent Krista Crates Miller said.

New this year is a group called Blue Crew. The student-led initiative aims to spread school spirit not just at sporting events and the school buildings, but also into the community and to make sure that all students in school feel welcomed into the Trojan community as well.

"We are synergizing with our community to bring Trojan pride and Trojan spirit roaring into town kicking off the school year," Miller said. "So, part of our strategic plan is to unite our community so you don't just feel that Trojan spirit in our buildings, but the minute you drive into town."

Along with the Blue Crew offering games and activities inside Donnell Stadium today, they also offered free Trojan gear if anyone wanted to showcase their school spirit.

"They want everyone at Findlay to feel like they belong, so it's very important to them for that we have somewhere that kids can come and be welcomed to the school and introduced to the different things that can get involved in," cheer coach and Blue Crew advisor Jordan Negeness said.

If you missed Friday's Community Bash, you can always visit Findlay City School's Welcome Center on Broad Avenue. The welcome center is open five days a week.

Findlay City Schools starts its school year Aug. 23.