'Everybody's ready to get back to some form of normal' | Oregon City Schools moves to hybrid learning model

OREGON, Ohio — Monday marked the first day back to in-person learning for a number of Lucas County schools, signaling relief for many parents, students and teachers.

"As soon as I got around, I was excited to see all my friends and see my teachers for once," Fassett 7th grader, Malia Henderson said.

Leaders with Oregon City Schools welcomed students back to class, with those at Fassett Jr. High School learning under a hybrid model

"It's been awesome to see a lot of faces that we've been seeing on Zoom," 7th-grade student, Caleb Finkbeiner said.

The day brought a sense of renewed excitement for both students and teachers at the school.

"Everybody's ready to get back to some form of normal, including teachers, students, everybody. This has been a long road," Adam Buckner said.

It's the first time they've all been together since before Thanksgiving.

"When you're virtual, you don't see anybody, so it's better," Fassett student, Kenton Holston said.

Junior high students said virtual learning isn't the easiest because of distractions at home, making it difficult to concentrate.

"Virtual has been pretty tough on me. I'm more of an in-school learner," Evan Hughes said.

"I've been able to concentrate a lot more today than other times in class because there are multiple distractions at your house," student, Isaiah Kinn said.

For the teachers, the first day back was like the first day of school all over again. They said they're hopeful things can continue in-person.

"It's what these kids need: being in school, seeing their teachers, seeing their friends. It's what they really need and I'm just really hopeful for that," Fassett teacher, Kelly Proestos said.

While both the junior and high schools are still on a hybrid plan, students in grades kindergarten through 6th in the district are back to in-person learning four days a week.