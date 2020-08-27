Central Catholic HS welcomes students back to the classrooms five days a week

Students at Central Catholic started their first week of school and back in the classrooms everyday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Students and staff at Central Catholic are back in the building five days a week, but it's nothing like they used to remember.

Leaders say getting used to the changes have been an adjustment, but they're excited to be back and seeing each other again.

"To have the kids back on campus, there's a noticeable energy about having the kids around and five months of being away, it was great to see their faces," Head of School, Kevin Parkins said.

School leaders have told students this year is going to be different and they all have to make changes to remain in the buildings everyday.

"We moved from an eight-period traditional schedule to a block schedule to help minimize the amount of time kids transfer between each classroom," Parkins said.

Other changes include temperature checks daily, no lockers and assigned seating during lunch to help with safety inside the building.

"This is a big key for us for contact tracing," he said. "That is actually based upon the class they just came from. Helping to eliminate how many different interactions they have throughout the day"