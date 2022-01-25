Cardinal Stritch to close Wednesday due to heating issue

The hope is that crews will be able to fix the heating issue in a timely manner, so that classes can resume on Thursday.

Cardinal Stritch will be closed Wednesday due to a heating issue in the building.

School leaders cited extreme cold moving in overnight and the need for a work crew to come in as factors in their decision-making.

The hope is that the crews will be able to fix the heating issue in a timely manner, so that classes can resume on Thursday.

Parents can expect an update on the situation sometime Wednesday afternoon.

"We apologize for any inconvenience that this issue has caused, but we believe that this decision is best for all of our students and faculty, especially during this winter period," district leaders said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Today we discovered a heating issue in the building. With the extreme cold that is coming overnight and with a work crew... Posted by Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School & Academy on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

