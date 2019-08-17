TOLEDO, Ohio — Many people come into downtown Toledo from I-75 south and take the heavily traveled Indiana Avenue/Washington Street exit.

While the neighborhood and expressway traffic can now use the bridge, some of those pesky orange barrels are still going to be around for quite a while.

Here's what you can expect: A major gateway into downtown Toledo, now reopen to through traffic.

One of the major concerns with this project was getting it done in time for school buses to be able to pass through.

With Toledo Public Schools starting back up Friday, it is important for the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority and its residents to regain this route in and out of their neighborhood.

"It means access, because often times, you had to kind of do a roundabout and go through driveways, go through almost yards just to get to your own place, and when you think about coming in with groceries, and maybe your child, in a child carrier or such, it was extremely difficult, so to have it finally open, that means they can just cruise on in to their own home," Coleena Ali, Vice President at Resident Services for Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority or LMHA said.

Originally, this project was set to be restored as a part of the greater I-75 construction project through downtown.

Due to the heavy use of the bridge, it needed attention sooner and work began a couple of years ago.

"If anybody remembers it before two years when we started the project, the pavement was just awful out there. It was potholes galore on that bridge, so we were able to pull that out and make it its own project, get it started before we had to wait for this I-75 mega project," Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson and public information officer, Rebecca Dangelo said.

While the newly constructed bridge is now open with fresh concrete, pavement, and safety features up top, the entrance leading up to it is still clearly under construction.

The bottom of the ramp will still see upgrades in years to come, likely wrapping up around summer 2022.