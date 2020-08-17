Bowling Green school district leaders seek state funding for hotspots

Internet connection for students is a top concern with leaders at Bowling Green City Schools. They are looking to get help from the state with a new grant program.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Leaders with Bowling Green City Schools are looking to get help from the state to buy WiFi hotspots as the district prepares to start school virtually.

District representatives said the funds would free them from using a good portion of the district's budget.

"I think we're well over several hundred [students] that are in need and I don't think that's very uncommon," Superintendent Francis Scruci said.

Internet connection has become a top concern with leaders in the district since students are starting the year at home.

"The reality of it is, is that many of our students don't have connectivity. So we wanted to make sure that since we're going to begin virtually, we would be able to provide that for them," Scruci said.

On Aug. 10, Governor Mike DeWine announced a total of $50 million in grant funding to help provide Ohio schools with hotspots and internet-enabled devices. Leaders with Bowling Green City Schools are applying.

"When there are grant opportunities available, the district looks for those grants to offset costs rather than always coming back to the taxpayer and asking them to foot the bill," Scruci said.

Since the grant is open to all school districts in the state, he believes it's going to be competitive. District leaders want to be at the front of the line to hopefully get some funding.