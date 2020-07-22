Bowling Green City Schools kicking off academic year virtually

District leaders say virtual learning is the safest route at this time.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Safe at home is how students in Bowling Green City Schools will begin the year.

"Ultimately, the decision was made (Tuesday) night for two things. First, we would delay the start of the school year. The second decision made was to begin the school year all online," Superintendent Francis Scruci said.

The District Board of Education approved the plans Tuesday.

Scruci says virtual schooling was going to be an option regardless of what plan they went with to start the year

Classes will now start on Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day.

A virtual learning model is different than what district leaders had been talking about a week prior. They had been toying with the idea of starting school using the hybrid model.

Scruci said there was one big factor that made them change directions.

"Everybody can acknowledge the fact that Wood County is a red county, we're trending in a negative direction. So in a four-day period, you have nearly 100 new cases. Certainly, that doesn't give us a lot of confidence that we have a grip on this," he said.

Scruci says in October they will reevaluate the conditions. If things have changed in a positive direction, the board has already approved plans to bring students back in a hybrid model.

They would use a group system like we've seen many of the other districts doing.

The superintendent says this is the best way for them to keep their students safe.