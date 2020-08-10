Bowling Green City Schools board votes to remain in remote learning

During a meeting of the Board of Education, members voted 3-2 for students to remain on a distance learning model.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green City Schools students will remain on a fully remote learning model after a decision was made during Thursday's special meeting.

The 3-2 vote by board members decided that remote learning, while addressing the concerns of students, will be the continued plan going forward.

A hybrid model was the discussed alternative in the "Brick to Click" plan, with no discussion regarding a full return to in-person learning.

Families and students were surveyed about a possible return on a hybrid model and the input was taken into consideration.

According to school board president Ginny Stewart, surveys "resoundingly" did not want to return to class without social distancing and masks, however the overall input from families and students was a 50/50 split as to whether to shift to a hybrid model.

Also discussed during the meeting was the announcement today of a COVID-19 positive student-athlete, resulting in 13 quarantines, including 3 teacher-coaches and the entire shutdown of one grades 9-12 athletics program.

Concern was raised over students from BGSU leaving and returning to class, with the potential risk factor of being a university town.

"We care about kids and we care about helping them grow," said Superintendent Francis Scruci. He also added, "If we're gonna talk about our community, we have to be very consistent about what the facts are."