Area schools able to provide free meals to all district students through December

Some area school districts are able to provide free meals to all their students thanks to a waiver from the USDA. This will last through the rest of the year.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Springfield Local Schools is just one of a number of school districts in our area, notified by the state of Ohio that they'd be able to provide meals to every student in their district at no cost.

At the beginning of September, schools in Ohio with 30% or more free and reduced lunches were given a waiver to hand out breakfast and lunch to all students.

"Not every family has access to all the same resources. The more we can offset the expenses that come with having your kids at home, the more we want to try," Springfield Schools Assistant Superintendent, Dana Falkenberg said.

She said they were fortunate enough to provide meals to everyone throughout the closure earlier this year. However just because school has started again, that doesn't mean the need has gone away.

In some ways, providing meals brings a sense of normalcy to student and staff. She said that's almost as important as the food itself.

"There's a routine associated with a school breakfast or a school lunch. There's a routine associated with having access to our staff. There are connections that our kids make with those people and with just that process," Falkenberg said.

At Springfield Schools, students will receive meals at school on the two days they attend in-person and can pick up meals at the high school on the days they learn remote.

Other school districts providing free meals to all students include Rossford Schools and Washington Local Schools.