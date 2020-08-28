Anthony Wayne Local Schools welcoming students back in a hybrid model

The district welcomed their first group of students on Thursday in a hybrid model. The superintendent says they are excited to be back, despite the changes.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Another school district welcoming students back to the classes. Anthony Wayne Local Schools returning in a hybrid model.

"It's been since March since we have kids back in the building, so we're excited to have kids come back in a safe manner," said Superintendent, Jim Fritz said.

The first group of students in the district returned Thursday, the second group on Friday.

The superintendent said he could feel the excitement with both the students and staff, despite all the changes.

"It's a different experience, it's a different experience than they've ever had before within a school building or on a school bus for that matter, so I think it takes some time", Fritz said.

Bumps in the road are a given he said, however in the first two days of school, parents, staff and students did a phenomenal job during this unusual time.

He said the biggest change inside the buildings, aside from mask wearing, is directions.

"You see it on the floor you see it in the hallways, you see it by signs. So that kids know where to go, first and foremost. We're trying to meet their basic needs of making them feel safe," he said.

When it comes to changing their learning model, he said they will continue to assess COVID-19 cases in the schools and the county.