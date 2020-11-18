Anthony Wayne Local Schools to go remote for 3 weeks starting Nov. 30

In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Jim Fritz cited the increased number of staff being placed into quarantine or isolation as a key driver.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Leaders with Anthony Wayne Local Schools announced Wednesday that the district will be switching to a remote learning schedule for a three-week period starting Nov. 30 and ending Dec. 18.

School leaders are hopeful they will be able to stick with the hybrid schedule over the next three days to provide in-person instruction, give students anything they may need during the remote learning period and to allow them an opportunity to collect personal items from school buildings.

Leaders at each of the individual school buildings will be in communication with parents about the remote learning schedule in the very near future. There will be several topics covered, including the daily schedule for students, technology devices, internet access and breakfast and lunches distribution.

The district will also put this information on the AWLS website here.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state and alongside a number of other northwest Ohio schools making the call to go virtual.

Here is the letter sent to parents in its entirety:

"From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the District’s goal has been, and continues to be, to provide our students and staff a safe environment to learn and work.

The District is experiencing a large increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines of students and staff members; as is our community, the county, and state. In most cases, these numbers have increased three to four times what they were just two weeks ago.

The Lucas County Health Department, the Ohio Department of Health, and the Governor have shared their concerns with rising numbers even with additional safety procedures and protocols in place; the positivity rate unfortunately continues to rise.

While most of the student and staff cases have been exposures from outside of the schools, we have begun to see some students and staff members being placed into quarantine based on exposure at school or while on the school bus.

With the increased number of staff being placed into quarantine or isolation, the District has had unfilled teacher and bus driver positions that haven’t been able to be filled by substitute employees over the last two weeks.

Unfortunately, the number of staff and students being quarantined or isolated each day is growing which is compounding the problem since most of these individuals are out of school for 10-14 calendar days. As a result, Anthony Wayne Local Schools will be switching to a remote learning schedule for PreK-12 students for a three week period of time from November 30 through December 18.

The District is hopeful that we will be able to remain in the hybrid schedule over the next three days to provide an opportunity for valuable in-person instruction, give students items they may need during the remote learning, and allow them to collect personal items they may need from the buildings.

Each of the school buildings will be sharing a communication with parents in regards to the remote learning schedule in the very near future. In this communication, there will be several items related to various items including the daily schedule for students, technology devices, internet access, and breakfast and lunches distribution.

The District will also put this information on the AWLS website at: https://www.anthonywayneschools.org/Coronavirus



During Thanksgiving break and while the students are in a remote learning schedule, it is very important for the District to be informed when a student has been exposed, is being quarantined or isolated, or has tested positive for COVID-19 in order to be able to trace cases and inform the Lucas County Health Department.

We ask that parents report students that fall into these categories by emailing Kevin Herman at kherman@anthonywayneschools.org or Lori Williams at lwilliams@anthonywaynschools.org. If more convenient, you may contact them via text or cell phone. Mr. Herman’s number is 419-704-3462 and Miss William’s can be reached at 419-206-7869. Please include your name and contact information, along with your child’s name, grade, and whether he or she is being quarantined or isolated, has been exposed or tested positive for COVID-19, and/or is showing symptoms. Mr. Herman or Miss Williams will follow up with you as quickly as possible and definitely within 24 hours. You may also contact them with any questions concerning your child(ren) and COVID-19.



Again our commitment is to the safety of our students and staff. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 data to determine when students and staff can safely return to the hybrid schedule. As of today, we expect to return to the hybrid schedule on Monday, January 4.

