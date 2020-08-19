3D crosswalk installed in Ottawa

Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School hopes the optical illusion will get drivers' attention and make the crossing more safe for students.

OTTAWA, Ohio — With the upcoming school year right around the corner, many parents have their child's safety on their mind.

In the City of Ottawa in Putnam County, a new crosswalk to improve student safety has got to be seen to believe.

Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School in Ottawa is currently situated in two separate buildings on opposite sides of Locust Street.

This means crossing the street is a much more common, daily occurrence for the K-8th grade students.

"So, because we have to cross the street so much, it's a danger anytime you have little kids out here going across," said 3rd grade teacher, Melissa Bellman.

Because of that danger, Melissa's 3rd grade students were interested in a 3D crosswalk they saw in Scholastic magazine, las fall.

The school then got approval and funding from the mayor of the city to install their own.

Now, any traffic traveling southward on Locust will see the optical illusion of blocks floating in the air, in hopes it will slow traffic down.

In addition with the obvious safety improvements with the new crossing, the school also used this as an opportunity to teach a lesson to their students as well.

The original plan was to have the 6th grade class measure and paint the crossing.But then the school year was interrupted by the COVID-19 shutdown.

Over the summer, the school enlisted some alum who are now attending Ottawa-Glandorf high school to find the picture point, make the proper measurements and then paint the crossing.

Now, the 3D installment will not only make this road safer for students, but also acts as a prime example of how math can be used in the real world.

"Especially for older students, sometimes we teach a lesson and they go 'Well, when am I going to use this? I'm never going to use this.' So this is just one example of yes you are going to use math, everybody uses math in their real life. And this is just one way that we do that," said Gwen Closson, a 6th grade teacher.