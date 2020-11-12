Arkansas teen baker raises $4,000 in cookie sales for Children's Hospital

Hadley Bullard, 16, raised $4,000 from her cookie business ‘Whipping Up Sweetness’ to buy toys for kids at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Many organizations and businesses have been working for weeks to gather up donations to drop off for Central Arkansas's Festival of Stars at the children's hospital, and among those, you'll find a 16-year-old who has raised thousands of dollars through her cookie business.

Hadley Bullard, 16, raised $4,000 from her cookie business ‘Whipping Up Sweetness’ to buy toys for kids at Arkansas Children's hospital.

Hadley makes and decorates her own cookies, and she began when she was just 13 years old. What began as just hobby, turned into her very own small business.

But, with Christmas just around the corner, Hadley decided she wanted to give back with others that aren't far from her age.

For the last few years, Hadley and her family have always bought toys for the kids at the Arkansas Children's Hospital during the holiday season. Now, using her cooking-making talents, Hadley decided to make her donation a bit more sweet.

In 2019, Hadley ran an online auction and was able to raise over $3,000 to buy toys for the hospital. But with the help of her cookie business this year, she was able to raise a lot more.