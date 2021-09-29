You can be the bridge to help people in need, or go virtual and still support Cherry Street Mission

Thursday's ‘Be the Bridge’ fundraiser helps support the Cherry Street Mission. Here's how to get tickets!

TOLEDO, Ohio — The third annual "Be the Bridge" event will be held Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m.

It’s one of Cherry Street Mission’s biggest events of the year.

It’s held under the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge in downtown Toledo.

There will be food from dozens of restaurants and live entertainment.

However, there is also a virtual option.

You can pick up a “bridge bag” full of goodies, including “bridge bucks” that you can spend at local restaurants.

The Cherry Street Mission helps those in need in our community.

The organization does more than provide housing and food, they also offer career opportunities to everyone.

And the Cherry Street Mission expects an increase in needs as the eviction moratorium is lifted.

You can be a bridge to help someone to a better life.