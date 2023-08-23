Give back with a quack: Wood County Plays hosting 3rd annual Rubber Duck Drop fundraiser

Wood County Plays is holding its third annual Rubber Duck Drop in October, with all funds raised going toward grants for inclusive playground equipment at schools.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Editor's note: The above report first aired Nov. 29, 2022, as part of a related story.

While Ohio weather may be unpredictable, for one day at First United Methodist Church in October, it's guaranteed to rain rubber ducks.

Wood County Plays is holding its third annual Rubber Duck Drop fundraiser to raise money for its Play-4-All Grant program. The grants will go toward local schools to fund inclusive playground equipment for all students.

For $5, you can buy a duck for a chance to win cash prizes. Each duck will be labeled with a number, hoisted into the air and dropped onto a giant bullseye at First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green on Oct. 21.

Prizes will be awarded to the owners of the ducks that land closest to the center of the bullseye. The closest wins a prize of $500, the second closest wins $250 and third closest gets $100.

You can get your ducks in a row by purchasing a duck at the Wood County Plays 3rd Annual Rubber Duck Drop website from now until Oct. 14. There are discounts for picking a "Duck Dozen" or a "Duck Dynasty."

Wood County Plays believes kids of all abilities should be able to play together safely. WTOL 11 meteorologist Ryan Wichman serves as president of Wood County Plays and saw the need for inclusive playgrounds firsthand, motivated by his son Grant's difficulty maneuvering his walker at other playgrounds.

Seeing Grant's frustration over being unable to play together with other kids without needing assistance inspired Wichman to found Wood County Plays and work toward building the first inclusive playground in Perrysburg. Working with a team including other parents whose children also experienced difficulties with existing playgrounds, and with the help of community donations of over $800,000, the Perrysburg Inclusive Playground became a reality.

Last year's Duck Drop helped fund the Carter Park Inclusive Playground, which opened in November 2022.

Wichman will host the 2023 Rubber Duck Drop at First United Methodist Church at 1526 E. Wooster St., in Bowling Green, on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.

You don't need to be present to win and the event will be streamed live on the Wood County Plays Facebook page.

Ducks and more information on the Play-4-All Grant is available at the Wood County Plays website at this link.

