BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The annual Winterfest BG Chillabration will be back in Bowling Green on Feb. 7 and 8, featuring a frozen swamp tent in downtown.

The tent will be surrounded by an ice garden with carving demos, a winter market, live entertainment, snacks, craft beer and wine, and carriage rides.

City Park, Slater Family Ice Arena, Curling Center and the Wood County Library will be holding events during the festival. You can check the schedule here.

Tickets for the 2020 Chocolate craw are available for $20 and allow you to go to downtown Bowling Green businesses from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and get delicious chocolate treats.

For more information on where to get tickets and to get updated with what the event has to offer, go to the Winterfest Facebook event page.

