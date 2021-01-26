Join WTOL 11 for National Wear Red Day to raise awareness of the leading cause of death for women

Even during the pandemic, cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of women, claiming the lives of every 1 in 3 women. National Wear Red Day is Feb. 5.

TOLEDO, Ohio — February is American Heart Month, and you can join the American Heart Association and WTOL 11 on Feb. 5 in wearing red for National Wear Red Day.

Millions of Americans will wear the color red to call attention to cardiovascular disease.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of women, claiming the lives of every 1 in 3 women. Heart disease and stroke patients are most at risk.

Cardiovascular disease is not just a problem for older women. Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age.

Nearly 40% of women age 20 and older are living with some form of heart disease.

The American Heart Association says awareness is critical.

Know your family history and talk to your doctor about heart disease.

About 80% of cardiovascular diseases may be prevented by understanding your family health history and knowing the five critical health numbers: total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index.

Knowing these numbers can help healthcare providers determine their risk for developing cardiovascular diseases.