Hitting the runway for a good cause at The Victory Center Fashion Show

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — An annual fundraiser rolled out the red carpet again after the pandemic put a pause on the in-person party.

This year's Victory Center Fashion Show featured some pretty good models, including WTOL 11 anchors Dan Cummins and Tiffany Tarpley, hitting the runway alongside cancer survivors and patients for a good cause.

The fundraiser is a chance to learn about the free services The Victory Center provides to cancer patients and survivors in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

"Every dollar that is raised today goes to The Victory Center. All of that money stays local to help provide all of the programs and services that we provide for free to cancer patients and survivors," Dianne Barndt, executive director with The Victory Center, said.

