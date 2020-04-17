TOLEDO, Ohio — On Sunday, 4/19, Toledo media organizations unite to celebrate the hope and humanity of the 419 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many things are canceled, but not the spirit of the people of the 419! Tune in this Go 419 Day to watch all area media platforms for hopeful, uplifting, good news stories from our area.

As part of Sunday's #UNITE419, If you can GIVE, join us to help support the United Way of Greater Toledo Emergency Response Fund. If you NEED help, keep reading for how the United Way can assist you.

The United Way of Greater Toledo has set up the Emergency Response Fund to help those who need it during the coronavirus pandemic. The response fund goes well beyond just food help. The fund is also helping to provide hygiene products and cleaning supplies.

If you need to GET help, call 2-1-1 to be connected with food and resources, or click here: https://www.unitedwaytoledo.org/get-help/united-way-2-1-1-support/

If you can GIVE help, donate to the United Way Emergency Response Fund 2020 here: https://www.unitedwaytoledo.org/donate/ and select PLEASE DESIGNATE MY GIFT TO: UNITED WAY EMERGENCY RESPONSE FUND 2020.

The United Way of Greater Toledo serves Lucas, Fulton, and Ottawa counties. The United Way in Defiance and Hancock counties also have Emergency Relief funds set up.

WATCH | HELPING OTHERS IN THE 419

Donate to the United Way in your area:

Let's #Unite419!

Participating media includes: WTOL 11, Buckeye Broadband’s BCSN/BCAN, The Blade, WTVG-TV, WNWO-TV, WUPW-TV, iHeart Radio, and Cumulus Radio.

