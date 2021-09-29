x
The Toledo Heart Ball is back in person this year

The gala helps raise money to fight cardiovascular disease
TOLEDO, Ohio — This year’s Heart Ball will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30 at the Sylvania Country Club.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

There will be a cocktail hour, live and silent auctions.

The heart ball is a chance to come together to celebrate and create awareness around cardiovascular disease.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the world, but you can work to prevent cardiovascular disease through simple lifestyle changes.

That includes changing your diet, managing stress, and getting enough sleep.

If you’re interested in purchasing a table for this year’s heart ball, visit heart.org/toledoheartball