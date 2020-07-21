Stay 'Barefoot' at home this year... No beach, but no problem!

This year, you can stay at home while still helping kids in need. Shoes? Optional.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The coronavirus pandemic... this time, it's affecting one of the summer's biggest parties.

Instead of the traditional "Barefoot at the Beach" party on the shores of Maumee Bay State Park, you're invited to simply "Stay Barefoot" at home this year. No sand in your toes, but don't worry, you can still participate in a fun way and support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo.

When you buy your ticket this year, you'll receive "sand dollar" coupons in $5 increments. You can use these coupons at dozens of locations through Sept. 8 to build your own "Barefoot" experience.

"Sand dollars" can be used toward your bill from a number of restaurants that are mainstays of the typical event, or toward other businesses including Schramm's Flowers.

You can also catch a virtual version of the event streaming live on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo's social media pages on Aug. 15.

Click here to buy your tickets and see all the places where you can spend your "sand dollar" vouchers!

The money raised helps support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo, which provides a safe haven for local kids, needed more than ever during the current pandemic and unrest.