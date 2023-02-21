Sierah's Birthday Soiree to fundraise in support of self-defense program Saturday

Sierah Joughin was 20 years old when she was kidnapped and killed by a convicted violent offender. Her family established Justice for Sierah in her honor.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The community will come together to celebrate the life of a young woman who was murdered and further the mission of keeping others safe.

WTOL 11 anchor Melissa Andrews will be emceeing Sierah's Birthday Soiree on Saturday. The soiree is in honor of Sierah Joughin.

Joughin was 20 years old when she was kidnapped and killed by a convicted violent offender almost seven years ago while riding her bike home in Fulton County.

Since her death, her family built the Justice for Sierah foundation and worked to create a violent offender registry.

The foundation also developed self-awareness and self-defense curriculum in local schools.

"Just to build that confidence to know what to do. It's the repetition. It's practicing. It's hearing the awareness tips," Sierah's aunt, Tara Ice, said of the program. "That could save your life."

The soiree is Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Perrysburg. Individual and table tickets can be purchased at this link.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.