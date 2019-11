TOLEDO, Ohio — Join Jerry Anderson and Melissa Andrews for this year's Ronald McDonald House Heartwarming Party!

The fundraiser helps keep families in the region together during difficult times.

There will be dueling pianos, dancing, great food and auction items.

It will be held on Friday, November 8 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio on Monroe Street.