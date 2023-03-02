The annual blood drive will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Maumee United Methodist Church.

MAUMEE, Ohio — March is Red Cross Month and you can register now for the #11Together Blood Drive.

The Red Cross encourages blood donations and financial donations. The financial donations provide for people who are affected by a disaster, and the blood donations continue to help those with injury or sickness.

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all need blood.

Blood donors of all types are needed. The Red Cross must collect nearly 14,000 blood and platelet donations every day for patients at about 2,600 hospitals nationwide.

As an extra incentive, donors in March will receive a $10 Visa gift card by email and a chance to win a $3,000 prize.

The #11Together drive will take place March 24, at the Maumee United Methodist Church at 405 Sackett St. from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To register for an appointment, text DONATE to 419-248-1100, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or use sponsor code WTOLELEVEN at redcross.org.

