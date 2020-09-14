'Jeopardy!' champ joining Wood County Plays' Tailgate Trivia night

Funds from the Sept. 26 event will go toward building an inclusive playground for kids of all abilities at Rotary Park in Perrysburg. Register a team today to play!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Are you ready to trivia like a 'Jeopardy!' champion? Sign up for an event that will test your smarts and help Wood County Plays create an inclusive playground for children of all abilities!

Wood County Plays is hosting Tailgate Trivia on Saturday, September 26 for those who want to test their trivia skills and give back to the community.

As a special bonus, five-time local Jeopardy champion John Presloid will be on hand to turn up the competition!

The money raised will help build an inclusive playground in Perrysburg at Rotary Park.

The playground will be the first of its kind in Wood County, built so children of all abilities can play together.

Leaders with the Wood County Plays organization say there are many kids and families in our community who cannot use a traditional playground due to accessibility issues, safety concerns and a lack of inclusive equipment.

You can sign up a team of 4 or 8 members, for $150 and $300, respectively.

Here's how it works: Each team will be given two parking spots at St. George’s Banquet Hall in Rossford. Two rounds of Sporcle Trivia will be played with questions delivered over an FM-frequency and answers submitted on smartphones.

It’s not just trivia, but dinner and dessert. Teams will be delivered pizza and cookies right at their tailgate site. Each team is encouraged to bring lawn chairs, tents, blankets and anything else to make their tailgate feel right at home!