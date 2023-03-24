'Black tie, pink preferred': Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio celebrates 30 years with gala

The April 29 gala will be held at the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio is celebrating 30 years with a "Paint the Town Pink" gala on April 29.

The gala, which will be held at the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo, allows the Susan G. Komen organization to invest in breast cancer cure and prevention research, organizers said in an invitation to the event. They also said support will help the organization "eliminate inequitable barriers to quality care, and provide patients direct support in their treatment journey."

The event includes a cocktail hour, followed by dinner and a program featuring inspirational stories. Following dinner, the event will feature music by Bluewater Kings Band, dancing and a complimentary wine and thank-you gift.

Per the invitation, the dress code is cocktail party attire; the event website lists the dress code as black tie (pink preferred) optional.

A single ticket for event entry is $150. To purchase tickets, click here.

