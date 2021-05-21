Take helping to new heights - Go Over the Edge to help The Victory Center

Starting May 24, you can raise money to rappel down a 16-story building for a good cause! The Victory Center provides free services for cancer patients & survivors.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The fifth annual Over the Edge for Victory rappeling fundraiser for The Victory Center is scheduled for late summer with registration opening Monday, May 24. The two-day event takes place on Thursday, Aug. 26 and Friday, Aug. 27.

You can register by yourself, with a friend or form a team.

No experience is necessary - there will be certified ropes specialists on hand to help you train and rappel safely.

To rappel down the side of the 16-story ProMedica Building at 300 Madison Ave., registrants must each raise a minimum of $1,000. Those who raise $1,500 or more have the option of having a GoPro attached to their rappelling helmet to capture their journey down.

The first 85 people to reach their fundraising threshold will be added to a list of ‘edgers’ for the big event. Registration opens at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 24 at OTE4Victory.org.

All proceeds from the event stay in the community and will be used to provide free support programs and services to cancer patients, survivors, and their family members.

“Over the Edge for Victory is one of our cornerstone fundraisers,” The Victory Center’s Executive Director, Dianne Barndt says."Despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, our unique outdoor event was able to take place with proper safety guidelines in place and earn over $110,000.”

Over the Edge for Victory is the only event of its kind in a four-county radius. The Victory Center holds the exclusive rights to have a fundraiser of this nature in Toledo.