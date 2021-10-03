Help save lives at the #11together blood drive

The event will take place at the Maumee United Methodist Church on Friday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — March is Red Cross Month and you can recognize the everyday heroes of the Red Cross who help save lives by donating blood.

The blood drive will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 26 at the Maumee United Methodist Church at 405 Sackett Street in Maumee.

To show their appreciation, the Red Cross will be giving away t-shirts while supplies last.

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.

Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all need blood.

The Red Cross must collect nearly 14,000 blood and platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,600 hospitals nationwide.

Call 1-800-733-2767 and use sponsor code WTOLELEVEN to schedule an appointment.

Blood donors of all types are needed.