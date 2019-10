LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Sierah Joughin was just 20 years old when she was murdered in 2016.

The non-profit organization, Justice for Sierah will be hosting a 5K fundraiser on October 19.

The 'Spirit of Sierah' Run/Walk will be fun for the whole family.

With a fun run and trick or treating for kids, and music, food and beer for adults.

The proceeds from this event will be used to empower youths through self-awareness and self-defense techniques.