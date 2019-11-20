TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 Gift of Joy Sponsored by PNC kicks off Monday, and Lucas County Children Services is sharing the most-needed gifts that kids in their care can use this holiday season. Toys for babies and children, newborn through age 5 are at the top of that list.

All items should be new and unwrapped. If the item requires batteries, including a set of batteries is much appreciated.

WISH LIST

Any type of toy or item for babies and children, newborns through age 5. Look for brands such as Baby Einstein, Fisher Price. Infantino, Playskool, The First Years, V-Tech, LeapFrog, Little Tykes, Sassy.

Baby, character and fashion dolls (all skin tones) and accessories.

Anything Disney, Marvel, DC Super Heroes, Star Wars, Frozen, Avengers, Moana, Ninja Turtles, Trolls, Nemo, PAW Patrol, Disney Jr., etc.

Legos: Mega Bloks, Classic Legos, Lego Friends, Duplos, Juniors, Star Wars, City, Ninjago, or any Lego building set.

K’nex, bristle blocks, PlayMag and other building/STEM toys

Learning toys (V-Tech, LeapFrog, Fisher Price, Playskool, Little Tikes)

Push toys and ride-on toys for toddlers

Bicycles, tricycles, scooters (helmets are helpful, too)

“Bath and Body”-type or hygiene products for teens (male & female)

Fashion items for teens – purses, wallets, watches, scarves, jewelry

Sporting goods – basketballs, footballs, baseball mitts, skateboards, etc.

Board games

Books for ages 0 to 18

Arts & crafts items

Science and activity sets

Action figures for boys & girls

Radio-controlled vehicles, including drones

Race cars & tracks (Hot Wheels, Matchbox, etc.)

Sleeping bags, comforters, twin bed sheets, blankets

Small electronics – toys, music players, clock radios

Gift cards to Wal-Mart, Target, Meijer, TJMaxx, Marshalls, movie passes

Packages of underwear and socks for children

Winter pajamas for children – all sizes NB – adult

Winter coats & boots for children/teens - all sizes NB – adult

PLEASE, NO food/candy, razors or other sharp items.

