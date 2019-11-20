TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 Gift of Joy Sponsored by PNC kicks off Monday, and Lucas County Children Services is sharing the most-needed gifts that kids in their care can use this holiday season. Toys for babies and children, newborn through age 5 are at the top of that list.
All items should be new and unwrapped. If the item requires batteries, including a set of batteries is much appreciated.
WISH LIST
- Any type of toy or item for babies and children, newborns through age 5. Look for brands such as Baby Einstein, Fisher Price. Infantino, Playskool, The First Years, V-Tech, LeapFrog, Little Tykes, Sassy.
- Baby, character and fashion dolls (all skin tones) and accessories.
- Anything Disney, Marvel, DC Super Heroes, Star Wars, Frozen, Avengers, Moana, Ninja Turtles, Trolls, Nemo, PAW Patrol, Disney Jr., etc.
- Legos: Mega Bloks, Classic Legos, Lego Friends, Duplos, Juniors, Star Wars, City, Ninjago, or any Lego building set.
- K’nex, bristle blocks, PlayMag and other building/STEM toys
- Learning toys (V-Tech, LeapFrog, Fisher Price, Playskool, Little Tikes)
- Push toys and ride-on toys for toddlers
- Bicycles, tricycles, scooters (helmets are helpful, too)
- “Bath and Body”-type or hygiene products for teens (male & female)
- Fashion items for teens – purses, wallets, watches, scarves, jewelry
- Sporting goods – basketballs, footballs, baseball mitts, skateboards, etc.
- Board games
- Books for ages 0 to 18
- Arts & crafts items
- Science and activity sets
- Action figures for boys & girls
- Radio-controlled vehicles, including drones
- Race cars & tracks (Hot Wheels, Matchbox, etc.)
- Sleeping bags, comforters, twin bed sheets, blankets
- Small electronics – toys, music players, clock radios
- Gift cards to Wal-Mart, Target, Meijer, TJMaxx, Marshalls, movie passes
- Packages of underwear and socks for children
- Winter pajamas for children – all sizes NB – adult
- Winter coats & boots for children/teens - all sizes NB – adult
PLEASE, NO food/candy, razors or other sharp items.
