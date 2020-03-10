Day of Hope to support the Trauma Recovery Center's mission to help victims of domestic violence and child abuse

Join us on Oct. 20 to learn about the Mercy Health - Trauma Recovery Center and find out how you can help their fight against domestic violence and child abuse.

TOLEDO, Ohio — While hospital workers are fighting COVID-19 on the front lines, they're also facing an unintended consequence of the pandemic.

There has been a sharp increase in domestic and child abuse cases.

The Mercy Health - Trauma Recovery Center is helping these victims and their families at no cost.

The TRC provides emergency housing, legal support, transportation, food and clothing in addition to therapy for victims of domestic violence and child abuse.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the TRC has seen nearly double the amount of cases from 2019.

And, they need your help.

There are three ways you can help. The first way is by making a donation at the Mercy Health Foundation's Day of Hope charity drive website.

The second way you can help is to buy art supplies, toys, clothing and more from the TRC's Amazon wish list. The items from that list, when purchased, will be shipped directly to the TRC. You can also drop off donations at Jed's located at 7625 W. Sylvania Ave.

And the third way you can help? Just spread the word.

The Day of Hope will be held on Oct. 20.