TOLEDO, Ohio — Join us at the WTOL 11 studios on Thanksgiving morning for Dave's Turkey Chase.

The 5K and 1 mile walk benefits Cherry Street Mission Ministries, Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Hannah's Socks.

It starts at WTOL 11 on Summit Street and goes through downtown, finishing back at WTOL 11.

Registration ends at 8:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9.

