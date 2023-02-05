Law firm to give bikes to ten northwest Ohio kids this summer

Charles Boyk Law is working with Wersell's Bikes again this summer for its Bikes for Kids program.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kids will soon be out of school for the summer and hitting the streets on their bikes.

If you know a kid who deserves a bike but doesn't have one, a local law firm could change that.

Charles Boyk Law will give away ten bikes this summer in its 15th year of the Bike for Kids Program.

The rules of the contest are simple: Nominate a child who has done something that deserves a reward, whether that be for having a positive impact in their community or overcoming adversity. All you have to do is write up a short essay on why the child you're nominating deserves to win a bike.

Andrea Young with Charles Boyk Law says the law firm believes in giving back to those in the community who make it a better place and that includes children, as they often have the biggest hearts.

The contest was launched to promote bicycle safety and recognize exceptional children in the community. Charles Boyk Law is once again teaming up with Wersell's Bikes for the program.

"We want to promote safety with the bicycles, so we don't want to give them a bike that's not fitted properly and the kids struggle with," Young said. "So at Wersell's, they fit them to their size and they give them a helmet."

Nominations will be accepted through June 25. Each week following June 15, one winner will be announced and featured on WTOL 11.

Since it first began the Bikes for Kids program, the law firm has given away over 140 bikes.

