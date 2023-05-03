'Carry The Load' cross-country trek to honor heroes making a stop in northwest Ohio for May rally

On May 14, Carry The Load's 20,000-mile trek across the country will stop in Toledo for a rally before continuing on through northwest Ohio.

OHIO, USA — A cross-country walk to honor veterans and first responders will be making a stop in northwest Ohio in May.

Carry The Load aims to connect Americans to the sacrifices made daily by our military, veterans, first responders and their families. The nonprofit began in 2011 as a grassroots effort by two veteran U.S. Navy SEALs to honor the true meaning of Memorial Day and has now grown into a nationwide movement to help "carry the load." The event has expanded beyond the month of May, with volunteers working throughout the year to honor and remember heroes.

On May 14, Carry The Load's 20,000-mile trek across the country arrives in Toledo. A rally will be held at the UAW Local 12 Union Hall at 2300 Ashland Ave. starting at 8 a.m. Following the rally, the walk will continue on through Maumee, Perrysburg and Bowling Green.

The public is invited to check out the various locations to join in or simply welcome the arrival of Carry The Load. Visit carrytheload.org for more information.

